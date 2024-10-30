BSNL Accelerates Swadeshi 4G Rollout, Bringing High-Speed Connectivity to India’s Most Remote Regions

In a landmark move under the Government’s Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has successfully deployed more than 50,000 indigenous 4G sites nationwide, significantly advancing India’s digital connectivity goals. This deployment, in collaboration with Indian tech giants like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tejas Networks, the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), and ITI Ltd., showcases the strength of India’s homegrown technology in fulfilling the country’s connectivity needs. Designed, developed, and implemented entirely by Indian companies, BSNL’s 4G network embodies the concept of “Poorn Swadeshi” (Completely Indigenous) innovation, ushering in a new era for telecom in India.

As of October 29, 2024, BSNL has installed over 50,000 sites, of which more than 41,000 are now operational, with nearly 36,747 sites established under the Phase IX.2 of the project and 5,000 sites under the 4G Saturation Project funded by Digital Bharat Nidhi Fund erstwhile Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF). These efforts are bolstering BSNL’s goal to deploy over 1,00,000 4G sites, a testament to its swift pace of expansion.

Till July,2024, BSNL has put on Air 15000 sites. Moreover, the last three months have witnessed the addition of over 25,000 new 4G sites, serving as a powerful reminder of the impact of Swadeshi technology and BSNL’s commitment to connecting all of India.