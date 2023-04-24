BSE inaugurates Investors Service center in Bhubaneswar with SEBI and NSE

Bhubaneswar: In order to cater to the needs of securities market investors in the state of Odisha, SEBI along with stock exchanges BSE and NSE has established an “Investor Service Centre” in Bhubaneswar.

The Investors Service Center managed by BSE, was inaugurated by SEBI Whole Time Member Shri SK Mohanty on April 24, 2023 in the presence of dignitaries Shri Omkar Rai Executive Chairman , Make-in-Odisha, Govt. of Odisha, Shri Dasarathi Mishra, Chairman of Abhyutthana Foundation Charitable Trust, Dr. Sarat Malik, ex-CGM SEBI, Shi Bharat Sahu, Director Finance NALCO, Ms Susmita Dash, Company Secretary GRIDCO, Shri Thomas Mathew, MD of Bhubaneswar Stock Exchange, Shri Shaktidhar Singh, OPTCL, Shri Samir Swain, Director Finance OPTCL, Shri Gagan Swain, Director Finance GRIDCO, Shri Umesh Gupta CFO OPTCL, Shri Debraj Biswal Ex – CEO Bhubaneswar Stock Exchange, and Senior officials, Shri G Ram Mohan Rao, Regional Director, Eastern Regional Office of SEBI, Shri Sandeep More, Head of BSE ERO and other officials from SEBI, Stock Exchanges, Stockbrokers and Mutual Fund Distributors were also present.

The Investor Service Centre will facilitate resolution of complaints of investors against listed corporate entities and other registered intermediaries in the securities market and also facilitate conducting of investor awareness programs in the state.

Investors may make use of the services of Investor Service Centre located at following address as a single window contact for investor services: