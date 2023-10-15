BRS Chief and Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao today released the party manifesto for state assembly elections.

In the manifesto, BRS has assured implementation of Soubhagya Lakshmi scheme under which all eligible women will be given 3000 rupees allowance every month.

The manifesto proposes an increase of the incentive under the ongoing Rythu Bandhu scheme to 16 thousand rupees per year per acre.

An increase of social welfare pensions to 5000 rupees and for Divyangs to 6000 rupees has also been promised beside cooking gas cylinders to all eligible families at a cost of 400 rupees. The BRS had already announced candidates for 115 out of 119 constituencies.

Meanwhile, the Congress has released its first list of 55 candidates for Assembly elections. Prominent among the candidates are PCC chief Revant Reddy who is member of Lok Sabha and another MP Uttam Kumar Reddy. Several sitting MLAs also found a place in the first list.