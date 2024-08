Bhubaneswar: Bronze medal for Indian Men’s Hockey Team in Paris 2024;. CM Mohan Majhi announced cash Award of ₹4 crore for Amit Rohidas. All other players to get ₹15 lakh each. ₹10 lakh each for all the Support staff. Odisha, The Proud Sponsors of both Indian Men’s & Women’s Hockey teams since 2018 .

After Moscow Olympics in 1980, India won an Olympic medal in Hockey after 41 years at Tokyo Olympics in 2021 And bronze again today in Paris.