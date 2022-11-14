Broad Gauge Rail Line of 10.65kms between Bichhupali and Jhartarbha of Khurda Road-Balangir Rail Line project completed

Bhubaneswar : The newly-laid Broad Gauge Rail Line of 10.65kms between Bichhupali and Jhartarbha of Khurda Road-Balangir Rail Line project has been completed and commissioned.

Commissioner Railway Safety (CRS) has inspected this newly laid Rail Line on 10th November 2022 and given his consent for commissioning.

CRS has inspected the Safety aspects of the newly laid rail line like Railway Track, Signalling System, Bridge Works etc., thoroughly and declared fit for the purpose for 10.65 km line of the on-going 289 km Khurda Road-Balangir Rail line project.

A team of senior Railway officials of ECoR assisted CRS during the inspection. They have inspected different railway components along with the gauge measurement.

CRS thoroughly inspected safety aspects of railway tracks and other safety-related equipments.

Altogether, 115.65 kms rail line work has been commissioned out of 289kms. The Railways has been constructing the line from both the sides, i.e, from Khurda Road and Balangir for early completion of the project.

East Coast Railway is committed for development of Railway infrastructure in the region and working dedicatedly to complete the project before the target.