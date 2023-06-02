BRO to complete Restoration Works on Amarnath Yatra Track by 15th June, 2023

New Delhi: Border Road Organization (BRO) will complete the restoration works on Amarnath Yatra track by 15 June 2023, well before the Yatra commences on 01 July 2023. The scope of work involves snow clearance, widening of the track, restoration of all foot bridges, fixing of hand rails, construction of break walls etc.

Earlier the Yatra track from Baltal to the Holy Cave was maintained by Public Works Department, Jammu & Kashmir and the one from Chandanwari to Holy Cave was maintained by Pahalgam Development Authority. The tracks were handed over to BRO in September 2022 for maintenance and upgradation.