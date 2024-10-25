British Airways celebrates 100 years of flying to India, marking a century of fostering cultural, economic, and diplomatic ties between the UK and India

The airline’s CEO and Chairman Sean Doyle marked the occasion by hosting a celebratory event alongside the British High Commissioner for India, Lindy Cameron at her residence in New Delhi

Customers flying with the UK flag carrier can expect a special centenary menu featuring traditional Indian dishes and more than 100 Indian films as part of the inflight entertainment until end November

Delhi : British Airways, the UK’s flag carrier, has marked 100 years of connecting the UK with India by celebrating with its customers, colleagues and partners.

Imperial Airlines, British Airways’ predecessor, first started flying customers from London to New Delhi in 1924 on a journey that took 14 days. The journey now takes less than nine hours and the operation has grown to five Indian cities, with more than 2,500 colleagues based in the country.

British Airways currently operates flights to Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad with more than 50 flights per week – more than any other European carrier – and has five local crew bases in each city.

On Thursday 17 October, British Airways’ Chairman and Chief Executive, Sean Doyle co-hosted a centenary event with the British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, where customers, colleagues and partners gathered to celebrate. The event showcased the airline’s rich history with India as well as a glimpse into the future as it continues its recently-announced £7bn transformation programme.

Guests were taken on a journey of the last century with vintage posters, photographs, memorabilia and uniforms, in addition to hearing from the airline’s leaders on how its investing in all areas of the business, from sustainability to the customer experience.

Sean Doyle, Chairman and Chief Executive of British Airways, said, “We are so proud of our history with India, and this centenary is such a big milestone for us that deserves special recognition. The Indian market continues to be one of the most important for us; we are firmly committed to it and capacity has already returned to pre-pandemic levels which is testament to how popular the route is with our customers.

“I’d like to thank the British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron for her hospitality and the opportunity to mark this occasion.”

British Airways is also celebrating with its customers on board by offering them a glimpse into Indian culture through curated menus featuring traditional dishes, a special spiced chai from Twinings, and a single malt from Rajasthan in business class. The inflight entertainment includes a large collection of Indian films. This celebration aims to blend British service with Indian tastes and heritage, enhancing the customer experience across all cabins.

Lindy Cameron CB OBE, British High Commissioner to India, said, “The UK and India trade and investment relationship is worth over £39 billion and supports more than 700,000 jobs across both economies. That is made possible through the long-term commitment of companies like British Airways, which form an integral part of our unique living bridge. I congratulate British Airways on its brilliant achievement and am looking forward to celebrating the centenary on my next flight from New Delhi to London.”

British Airways employs more than 2,500 colleagues across India, including at its recently opened second call centre in Noida, Delhi. As British Airways commemorates this significant milestone, it reaffirms its commitment to strengthening the bonds between the UK and India, supporting vital trade and business routes, and contributing to the prosperity of both nations.

British Airways announced its £7 billion investment plan to transform its business in March 2024. This is a two year programme and includes initiatives focused on improving customer experience, operational excellence, IT modernization, colleague experience, and sustainability.