Bringing International-Level Event to Home Turf with Tata Steel Kapilash Half-Marathon

Narendrapur, November 28, 2024: Ashok Dandsena’s story is one of grit, courage and determination. The winner of the 10 km category at the first edition of Tata Steel Kapilash Half-Marathon ( earlier name was Tata Steel Meramandali Half-Marathon) in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district, Ashok has set an example for others to learn from. For Ashok, more than receiving the prize amount of INR 61,000, it was winning the race that was a dream come true. Hailing from the remote district of Boudh, Ashok has already become a role model for others not just in his district but across Odisha.

“Running a long-distance race is not just a physical battle but a battle of the mind. It tests your will power. You must be determined to see the finish line and not give up,” says Ashok. The 30-year-old started running distances around six years ago and has never looked back. He heard about the Tata Steel Kapilash Half-Marathon from a relative and immediately fixed his sights on the finishing line.

The first edition of the Half-Marathon was organised by Tata Steel’s Meramandali unit in association with District Administration, Dhenkanal and the Odisha Athletic Association at the periphery area of the Kapilash Wildlife Sanctuary in Dhenkanal. The second edition is scheduled on January 11, 2025 under the theme “Run to Protect Wildlife”, for which the registration drive is currently ongoing till December 15, 2024.

“My experience at the run was extremely good as the overall management, organisation and facilities provided for the runners were the best I’ve seen. The Tata Steel Kapilash Half Marathon will not only encourage our youth to take up the sport of running but also give them a taste of an international event right on their home turf. I am already looking forward to next year’s run. Tata Steel has brought a global event to Odisha,” says Ashok.

The Tata Steel Kapilash Half-Marathon has received global recognition from the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) till December 2028. This validation by AIMS marked a pivotal milestone for the event.

There is already considerable interest for the Second edition of the Tata Steel Kapilash Half Marathon as winners like Ashok have inspired the youth. The uniqueness of the Tata Steel Kapilash Half-Marathon is that it also promotes the noble cause of protecting the region’s biodiversity and wildlife. Tata Steel continues to inspire local talent to participate in sports events and will also align these events with environment conservation and awareness about wildlife.