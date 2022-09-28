Bring Home a Real-Life Art Gallery Experience With Samsung’s Latest ‘The Frame’ TV; Frame It Your Way With Customisable Bezels

New Delhi : Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, is here to take the aesthetics of your living room to an all new level with the latest edition of its premium lifestyle TV, The Frame. The Frame lifestyle TV is art when it’s off and TV when it’s on. The latest The Frame TV is a statement piece that comes with Customisable Bezels, Matte Display, Art Mode, and Samsung’s proprietary QLED technology to offer immersive entertainment along with an exquisite line-up of local and global art works to turn your home into an art gallery.

The Frame TV is designed for the art connoisseur in you and lets you frame it your way by offering a variety of customizable, magnetic bezels so you can easily choose or even change your favourite colour to best suit your space. Designed to look like a slim picture frame, the elegant, Modern Frame Design of the TV blends seamlessly to elevate your home décor.

The Frame TV has a built-in Art Store that allows you to curate your personal art collection from a growing library of over 1,600 pieces of world-famous art including popular Indian folk art such as Madhubani from Bihar, Gond from Madhya Pradesh and Pattachitra from Odisha and Bengal. Besides, you can upload and display your family or travel photographs and even customize your pictures with five different mat layout options and a palette of 16 different colours to make them more realistic. The simpler and more intuitive Home Screen feature of this TV provides an easier and more convenient art experience on the Art Store.

Tastefully designed to make your luxury living spaces more distinctive, the newly introduced Matte Display on The Frame TV eliminates reflection on the screen allowing you to feel the texture of the artwork delivering a real-life art gallery experience. That’s not all, with the latest The Frame TV, natural light or ambient light reflection on the screen is now a thing of the past! This 4K QLED TV enables life like colours, enhanced contrast and impeccable details with 100% colour volume for an exceptional picture quality – all this without the need to draw your curtains.

The new edition of The Frame TV is available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch screen sizes on Samsung.com, Amazon, Flipkart and across leading retail stores.

“The Frame is an aesthetic marvel that is designed to enable art lovers to bring alive local as well as world famous paintings on their walls. The 4K QLED technology, on the other hand, delivers a brilliant picture quality for an immersive in-home entertainment experience. The newly introduced matte display lets consumers place this TV anywhere without worrying about light reflection. With this new edition of The Frame, we are confident that we will continue to wow consumers with our innovations and will further strengthen our leadership in the premium lifestyle television segment in India,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

Powered by Quantum Dot Technology that enables life like colours, enhanced contrast and impeccable details with 100% colour volume, the latest lineup provides an immersive TV viewing experience with exceptional picture quality. It also comes with Samsung’s powerful Quantum Processor 4K, 4K AI up scaling capabilities, and SpaceFit Sound that auto-optimises sound settings after analysing the environment of your room. The Motion Sensor automatically turns on to display your artwork when you are in the room and switches off when you leave the room to save energy. Moreover, the Brightness Sensor detects ambient light and automatically adjusts the screen’s brightness and colour tone to retain the artwork’s original look regardless of the lighting in the room. EyeComfort Mode automatically adjusts the screen’s brightness and tone based on a built-in light sensor and sunset/sunrise information. If you watch TV at night with EyeComfort Mode enabled, the blue light level will be reduced and your images will appear warmer. This can help reduce eye strain but still provide crystal clear images.

With True Dolby Atmos®, The Frame TV delivers sound output that moves with the action with Object Tracking Sound feature. It tracks sound from all corners of your TV and come with multi-channel speakers all around the screen to track motion that draws you in close to the action.

The stunning new television by Samsung transforms into a piece of art with the Art Mode. Users can choose what is displayed on the TV from a growing repository of over 1,600 artworks from across the globe and even popular Indian folk art such as Madhubani from Bihar, Gond from Madhya Pradesh and Pattachitra from Odisha and Bengal. They can also display family portraits and personal photos on The Frame TV by uploading them to My Collection. Users can also add Mat Canvas as background for their pictures in the latest edition of the premium television.

The latest entrant in Samsung’s range of premium televisions, The Frame TV also comes with a host of smart features, aimed at accentuating your lifestyle. You can stay connected to your near and dear ones through the video calling feature powered by Google Duo.

Availability

The latest edition of The Frame TV is available on Samsung’s official online store, Samsung shop, Amazon, Flipkart and at all leading consumer electronics retail stores across the country in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch screen sizes.

Consumers buying The Frame TV on Samsung’s official online store, Samsung shop can avail up to 20% cashback on leading banks.

Consumers buying The Frame TV will get free Bezel worth up to INR 7,690 with new The Frame TV models, Samsung Galaxy A32 worth INR 21,490 with 75-inch model and Samsung Galaxy A03 worth INR 9,499 with 65-inch model.

Warranty

Consumers will get a 3-year warranty along with a 10-year no screen burn-in warranty with The Frame TV.

Key Features

Anti-Reflection with Matte Display

Your artwork or your favourite show will look as good in the morning as it does at night with the lights on. Anti-Reflection technology and the Matte Display Film premium matte finish limit light distraction on your screen by reducing the effects of glare.

A Connoisseur’s Delight with Art Mode

Choose from the Samsung Collection or upload your own pieces to reflect your personality. With a subscription to Samsung’s Art Store, you have unlimited access to a library of over 1,600 modern and classic pieces of art from established and emerging artists.

Set the Right Mood with Customizable Bezels

Whatever your aesthetic, mood, or occasion, choose from the Modern or Bevelled bezel in 7 different colours. The magnetic bezel is easy to snap on, making design updates a breeze.

Personalise Your Display with Samsung Collection

It’s easy to upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to The Frame from your phone or a USB flash drive. And with 12 GB of storage in My Collection, you’ve got lots of room to share masterpieces of your own making.

Relax with Eye Comfort Mode

The latest The Frame QLED 4K features Eye Comfort Mode automatically adjusts the display’s brightness following the local sunrise and sunset times.

Enjoy true-to-life Picture Quality with 100% Color Volume

The QLED technology allows the viewer to bask in a billion shades of brilliant colour at 100% Colour Volume. Quantum Dot technology brings you a gorgeous picture by transforming light into a vivid colour that stays true for bold detail, even as the scene brightens.

Brilliant Picture Quality with Quantum HDR

Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR that delivers an expanded range of colour and contrast. Step up to the brilliant possibilities of what your picture can bring you.

Smart Display with Motion Sensors

Intelligent motion sensors help you maximize energy efficiency. Set up your art to display when you’re in the room and turn it off when you’re not.