Bridgestone Supports Relief Efforts for Turkey-Syria Earthquake

BRUSSELS — Bridgestone Corporation would like to express its deepest sympathy to all the people affected by the earthquake that struck near the Turkish-Syrian border on February 6, 2023 and wishes for a speedy and full recovery for the people and communities.

Bridgestone will donate one million Euros through the Red Cross and a local foundation to support relief and rebuilding efforts for the people and areas affected by the earthquake. Brisa, a joint venture of Bridgestone Corporation and Sabanci Holding and Turkey’s tyre industry leader, has already provided needed supplies to the affected areas.

The company’s donation is in line with Bridgestone Corporation’s global corporate commitment that clearly defines the value the company is promising to deliver to society, customers, and future generations.