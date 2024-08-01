Bridgestone India launches Industry first “100km Tyre Service” in India

Offer is exclusively for Turanza 6i Tyres

Service aimed at ensuring proper fitment, reduced vibration, and enhanced tyre performance

Pilot project with limited dealers will commence in Pune from August 1st, 2024

Kolkata — Bridgestone India, today announced the launch of a complimentary tyre refilling and maintenance service for its Turanza 6i tyres. This is the first of its kind service in the Indian tyre industry and showcases Bridgestone’s commitment to provide superior product experience for Indian consumers. Bridgestone currently offers this service in Japan and is now bringing this special experience to India, underscoring the expertise in creating a superior experience through their tyres.

The 100 Km check-up is a complimentary service provided to customers after the initial fitment of Bridgestone Turanza 6i tyres. This service is designed to ensure optimal tyre performance, longevity and the premium comfort ride experience that Turanza 6i promises.

This service will be launched in Pune starting from August 1st, 2024 with limited dealers, and thereafter extend to other dealers and markets. Bridgestone is also offering an equipment upgrade to these dealers to ensure they are fully equipped to provide this innovative service to the consumers. Customers will be reminded through a text message about availing this service.

“We are committed towards giving our customers a superior driving experience and the introduction of this complimentary 100 Km check-up service for our Turanza 6i customers is a step in this direction. This is an industry first of its kind service and reinforces our commitment to deliver the highest level of customer satisfaction and tyre performance. This service will not only enhance the overall driving experience but also extend the life of the tyres thereby giving higher value to our customers. I am sure that the Pune initiative will be a resounding success. We will be extending this initiative to other markets in a phased manner.” said Mr. Rajarshi Moitra, Chief Commercial Officer, Bridgestone India

The new 100 kilometers check-up service is designed to ensure proper tyre fitment, alignment, balancing, and reduce vibration. It includes an air pressure recheck, torque adjustment and enhance overall tyre performance after the tyres have settled during the first hundred kilometers of driving. This initiative underscores Bridgestone’s dedication to global best practices, aligning with the commitment to customer satisfaction and long-term tyre health.

Bridgestone has already set a benchmark with similar services in Japan and is now bringing this advanced customer service initiative to India. This move aligns with Bridgestone’s strategic objective to cater to the evolving needs of Indian consumers and maintain its position as a market leader.