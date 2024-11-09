Bridgestone Announces US$85 Million Investment to Reinforce Premium Passenger Car Tire Production and Development in India

Pune — Bridgestone India Private Ltd. (BSID), a subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone), today announced a strategic growth investment to expand capacity and capability in India. The investment will be directed to the Bridgestone Pune Plant and the Indore Plant to reinforce the company’s premium-mass strategy. The collective investment will be approximately US$85 million with expansion scheduled to start from the beginning of 2025.

These efforts are expected to increase total production capacity at the Pune plant by approximately 1.1 million tires annually by 2029. They will also improve capability to ensure premium tire production at the Indore plant. Additionally, BSID will establish a satellite technology center at its Pune plant in 2025 to produce “Dan-Totsu*1 products”. These products will be customized optimally for the Indian market with “ENLITEN” technology*2, which is the base technology for product design. This new satellite technology center will reinforce and accelerate the technology development capability of the company’s entire engineering chain from material planning to product research / design and manufacturing for the Indian market.

Bridgestone considers the Indian market to be a growth opportunity for the premium passenger tire business. Recent trends in the market have produced an outlook of stable economic development and growth in the number of automotives both owned and produced. BSID aims to enhance its presence in the Indian market and further solidify our position as the market leader by reinforcing and expanding “Dan-Totsu products” equipped with “ENLITEN” technology as the “new premium”. The company additionally sees the growing demand as a tailwind for the premium tire category, including the demand for High Rim Diameter (HRD) tires*3 and all the other categories over the mid-long term.

BSID, as a market leader, has been dedicated to motorization and business development in India. Since it was established as a manufacturing and sales company in 1996, BSID has aimed to contribute to its local market by reinforcing a “produce and sell” system with an axis of on-site service and local production for local sales. Through this latest investment, BSID is accelerating the creation of social and customer value in India by contributing to its local customers, to the development of society, and to the industry. It also advances BSID’s strategy of “growth with quality”, which maintains a high profitability structure in Indian business while also “furthering its focus on value creation”.

These initiatives are outlined in the Bridgestone Mid Term Business Plan (2024-2026) as “Create good tires” and “Create good business”. Bridgestone is committed to helping realize a sustainable society for future generations by co-creating value together with employees, society, its partners, and its customers. Through the reinforcement of the premium tire business for passenger cars, Bridgestone continues to provide social value and customer value as a sustainable solutions company.