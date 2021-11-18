BRICS Innovation Action 2021-24 prepared in India’s leadership agreed by all concerned countries as key deliverable of S&T Ministerial

New Delhi : The BRICS Innovation Action 2021-24, which has been prepared in India’s leadership, was agreed by all BRICS countries at the 13th BRICS S&T Committee Meeting. The Innovation Action plan would be one key deliverable of the forthcoming BRICS S&T Ministerial.

The BRICS countries’ Scientific Ministries met on 16 November 2021 to discuss the agenda and associated key deliverables for the forthcoming BRICS S&T Ministerial meeting scheduled to be held on 26 November 2021. India presented the draft declaration of the ministerial meeting, highlighting various scientific achievements, including thematic meetings and events organised during India’s BRICS Chairship. The meeting was hosted by Department of Science and Technology (DST), India. The Indian delegation was led by Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Varshney, Advisor & Head International Cooperation of DST.

The BRICS Science, Technology and Innovation Ministerial Meeting (comprising Ministers responsible for science, technology, and innovation in Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) provide an overarching vision and advice on institutional and financial frameworks for major BRICS science, technology and innovation programmes and initiatives.

This year Ministerial Meeting is being hosted by India. About 20 scientific meetings were organized in 2021 with some of the key events hosted by India, including BRICS Young Scientist Conclave 2021, BRICS Working Group meeting on Science, Technology, Innovation Entrepreneurship Partnership, BRICS working Group meeting on Astronomy.