BRIC Marks First Foundation Day with Two-Day Event Focused on Biotechnology Advancements

With Cabinet approval, the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Ministry of Science and Technology created, Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council (BRIC) by subsuming the 14 Autonomous Institutions (AIs) on 10th November, 2023. Under the exemplary leadership and vision of the Minister of State (IC) for Science & Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh, BRIC is pivotal in driving excellence and innovation in biotech sector.

The first foundation day of BRIC was celebrated at BRIC-National Institute of Immunology (NII) on 9th – 10th November, 2024. Shri Amitabh Kant, India’s G20 Sherpa was the Guest of Honor for the event and also delivered the foundation day lecture. Dr Anand Deshpande, Persistent Systems was the Special Guest. Dr. Rajesh S Gokhale, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology and DG BRIC, Directors of iBRIC and Officials from DBT and BIRAC, researchers and students from various iBRIC Institutions participated.

On 9th November, 2024, a competition named as “Race from Science to Entrepreneurship (RaSE) was organized to encourage young talent pool being nurtured in iBRIC+ institutes to develop their entrepreneurial skills by exposing them to issues involved in commercialization of biosciences especially in the thematic areas mentioned in BioE3 ( Bio technology for E conomy, E nvironment and Employment) Policy. Students from all the fifteen iBRIC+ Institutes participated in the Competition.

On 10th November, 2024, a sports meet and a get-together for iBRIC+ institutes and DBT was planned to foster harmony, promote physical fitness, teamwork, and bonding among DBT-iBRIC+ family. The sports meet encompassed events like Cricket, Badminton, Table Tennis and Chess.

BRIC has been instrumental in bringing together scientists and researchers across the institutions and is expected to achieve laudable outcomes for catapulting the Indian Biotechnology sector.

Speaking at the occasion Dr Gokhale mentioned that “BRIC is playing a pivotal role in enhancing the value and impact both in the context of bringing research synergy, enhancing and transforming the power of Science, Technology and Innovation”. Guest of Honor Sh Amitabh Kant appreciated the efforts of the Department and mentioned that “BRIC would be a landmark institution for the country”.