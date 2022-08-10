Breastfeeding week celebrated by Adani Foundation

Dhamra: With the belief “Nourishing communities towards a healthy nation”, the Adani Foundation, the CSR arm of Adani Group of Companies is driving project SuPoshan – “a mission against Malnutrition and Anaemia”. Supported by Adani Wilmar, the project closely works with children (0-5) years, pregnant women, lactating mothers, and adolescent girls.

Focusing on “the impact of infant feeding on the environment/climate change and the imperative to protect, promote and support breastfeeding for the health of the planet and its people,” Adani Foundation Dhamra has observed the weeklong World Breast Feeding Week from 1st to 7th August 2022 among more than 1200 Pregnant women, lactating mothers and families of pregnant and lactating mothers of 48 villages of its 8 Port periphery of Adani Dhamra Port.

The week was observed by the SuPoshan Team in presence of PRI members of village, Anganwadi Workers in creating the awareness, counselling, cooking demonstration, focus group discussion with pregnant and lactating mothers, demonstration of “Dhatrimata ki thali” and “Garvabati Thali” among women group, village rally, village level events with the project target population. Our team provides the health services in the most unreachable area of these 8 GPs have engaged in disseminating the awareness and counselling of Pregnant women and Lactating mother and elderly women on the theme. The driver of the SuPoshan projects “SuPoshan Sanginis” reached the villages with handmade wall posters and organized awareness programme, cooking competition and oath taking to promote more and more breast feeding to spread the message of “step up for World Breast Feeding Week” adhering the guidelines.