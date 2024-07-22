Breast Cancer Awareness Session Organised at Tata Steel Medica Hospital

Kalinganagar : In an effort to enhance awareness about breast cancer and its early detection among the community members and women employees of Tata Steel and NINL, an awareness session was organised at Tata Steel Medica Hospital, Kalinganagar on Friday.

The session led by Dr Parag Roy, Cancer Specialist, Tata Main Hospital (TMH), Jamshedpur saw an enthusiastic participation of over 300 attendees, including community health officers from Danagadi Block, ANMs (Auxiliary Nurse Midwives), ASHA workers (Accredited Social Health Activists), and women employees from Tata Steel Ltd, Nilachal Ispat Nigam Ltd (NINL), and Tata Steel Medica Hospital.

Dr Parag Roy, an esteemed cancer specialist, emphasized the critical role of awareness in combating breast cancer. He highlighted that early detection significantly improves treatment outcomes and urged women to prioritize regular screenings and self-examinations.

Among others present on the occasion were Dr Sudhanshu Sekhar Sutar, Medical Superintendent, Tata Steel Medical Hospital, Manabendra Roy, A G M Operation, TS Medica Hospital and senior doctors from TS Medica Hospital and Tata Steel.

The session organised by Tata Main Hospital, Jamshedpur in collaboration with Tata Steel Medica Hospital, Kalinganagar aimed to empower participants with knowledge on the importance of early detection, signs and symptoms of breast cancer, and available treatment options.











