Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Vedanta’s BALCO Medical Centre champions early detection and stigma-free dialogue across communities

Bhubaneswar,October 30, 2024: To mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Vedanta’s BALCO Medical Centre (BMC), one of India’s leading cancer care hospitals, launched a comprehensive awareness initiative titled “शर्मछोड़ो, गांठोपेबोलो” (Sharm Chodho, Gaantho Pe Bolo), aimed at encouraging early detection and removing the stigma surrounding breast cancer. With a range of programs including health checkups, a bike rally, free mammography screenings, and educational podcasts to promote early detection and community awareness around the disease, BMC focused on educating the public about the disease and encouraging proactive measures for prevention and screening.

Throughout the month, the BMC offered free digital mammography screenings to promote early detection and awareness of the disease to women. In the last week of October, BMC’s Mobile Cancer Detection Vanorganised health screening camps for women over the age of 45 in neighbouring villages.These camps raised awareness about the importance of routine check-ups and provided education on self-breast examination, helping attendees understand the significance of proactive breast health.

To further engage the community, a Breast Cancer Awareness Bike Rally was organised that saw participants from 10 biking groups with roughly 270 riders, followed by a tree plantation drive symbolising hope and growth, highlighting the community’s commitment to supporting breast cancer awareness and fostering a healthier future for all.Additionally, BMC amplified these activities on social media, where it shared campaign highlights, an awareness carousel, and expert-led videos.

Underscoring the impact of the BALCO Medical Centre’s efforts, Dr Bhawna Sirohi, Medical Director of BMC, said, “Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a crucial time to inspire greater monitoring, timely interventions and open conversations about breast health. With ‘Sharm Chodho, Gaantho Pe Bolo,’ we aim to break the silence around breast health, empowering women to recognise early signs and take action without hesitation. By fostering open discussions and providing accessible screenings, we aim to help communities understand that early detection can be life-saving and ultimately improve outcomes for those affected by breast cancer.”

To take this education far and wide, Dr. Bhawna Sirohi also participated in a podcast discussion on the importance of breast cancer awareness. She further engaged BMC employees in a townhall discussion, where they discussed their role in providing supportive care for patients and families. Employees dressed in Pink to showcase their support for the cause, and engaged in meaningful discussions around how they can contribute to awareness and patient support, beyond their primary roles.

Since its inception in 2018, Vedanta Aluminium’s state-of-the-art cancer treatment center has established itself as a national leader in India’s oncological care landscape. With breast cancer being the most common cancer globally, accounting for around 2.3 million new cases each year, BMC’s initiatives are crucial in raising awareness and fostering community engagement. The health screening camps offered vital services to employees and rural women, while the bike rally symbolized solidarity in the fight against cancer. Through engaging educational content, BMC empowered individuals with knowledge about prevention and treatment options, reinforcing its commitment to comprehensive cancer care.

Together, these initiatives not only strengthened community conversations around the disease but also empowered individuals to prioritize their health. By fostering an environment of knowledge and support, BMC is making significant strides in the fight against breast cancer, encouraging everyone to play an active role in their own health journeys.