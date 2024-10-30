Breast Cancer Awareness Month is observed by Vedanta’s BALCO.

Bhubaneswar: Vedanta’s BALCO Medical Centre (BMC), one of India’s top cancer care hospitals, launched a comprehensive awareness campaign called “Sharm Chodho, Gaantho Pe Bolo” to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The initiative aims to eliminate the stigma associated with breast cancer and promote early detection. BMC concentrated on educating the public about the disease and promoting proactive measures for prevention and screening through a variety of initiatives, such as health checkups, a bike rally, free mammography screenings, and educational podcasts to promote early detection and community awareness.

In order to encourage early diagnosis and raise women’s awareness of the disease, the BMC provided free digital mammography scans all month long. BMC’s Mobile Cancer Detection Van arranged health screening events for women throughout the final week of October.

Since its opening in 2018, Vedanta Aluminium’s cutting-edge cancer treatment facility has become a national leader in the field of oncological care in India. Since there are around 2.3 million new instances of breast cancer annually, making it the most prevalent cancer in the world, BMC’s programs are essential for increasing awareness and encouraging community involvement. BMC reaffirmed its dedication to providing comprehensive cancer care by empowering people with information about preventive and treatment choices through interesting educational content. When taken as a whole, these programs not only improved community discussions about the illness but also gave people the confidence to put their health first.

BMC is making great progress in the fight against breast cancer by creating a supportive and educational atmosphere that empowers everyone to take an active part in their own health journeys.