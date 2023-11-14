Breaking News: Subrata Roy, Founder of Sahara Group, Passes Away at 75

The Sahara Group confirmed the loss in a statement, expressing deep sorrow over the passing of the Hon’ble ‘Saharasri’ Subrata Roy Sahara. The renowned leader, recognized for his visionary approach, succumbed to cardiorespiratory arrest after an extended battle with metastatic malignancy, hypertension, and diabetes.

In a tragic turn of events, Subrata Roy, the pioneering founder of Sahara India Pariwar, breathed his last on November 14, 2023, at 10:30 pm in Mumbai. His demise occurred at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital & Medical Research Institute (KDAH) following complications arising from a prolonged illness.

Hailing from Araria, Bihar, Subrata Roy, born on June 10, 1948, embarked on an illustrious journey after completing his degree in mechanical engineering from the Government Technical Institute in Gorakhpur. He initiated his business endeavors in Gorakhpur and subsequently took the reins of Sahara Finance in 1976. By 1978, he transformed the venture into Sahara India Pariwar, a conglomerate that left an indelible mark across finance, real estate, media, and hospitality sectors.

His contributions expanded the group’s influence, including the launch of Rashtriya Sahara, a prominent Hindi-language newspaper in 1992, and the foray into television with Sahara TV, later rebranded as Sahara One.

However, his later years were marked by legal turmoil. In 2014, the Supreme Court of India ordered Subrata Roy’s detention due to his failure to appear in court concerning a dispute with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). This led to a protracted legal battle, during which he spent time in Tihar Jail before being granted parole.

The Sahara India Pariwar mourns the loss of their guiding force, emphasizing Subrata Roy’s role as a mentor and a source of inspiration for all who had the privilege to work alongside him. His demise leaves a significant void in India’s business landscape, marking the end of an era characterized by entrepreneurial zeal and a relentless pursuit of success.