BRAZILIAN NAVY DELEGATION VISITS WESTERN NAVAL COMMAND

New Delhi : A Brazilian Navy delegation led by Vice Adm Liberal Enio Zanelatto, Director of Industrial Production & Engineering, called on Vice Adm Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command on 11 Jul 22.

The two senior officers discussed various issues of common interest, including defence & submarines technology, Make in India, initiatives towards professional cooperation between the navies, and the outlook of the Indian Navy towards shared maritime interests with all like minded navies/ nations.

During the two day visit, the Brazilian delegation held extensive discussions with the Indian Navy counterparts with focus on maintenance of submarines. As part of the visit, the delegation also visited Mazagon Docks Shipbuilders Ltd. & a Kalvari (Scorpene) class submarine of the Indian Navy.

The Brazilian Navy also operates 4 Scorpene class submarines and is exploring options for collaboration towards maintenance of the diesel-electric attack submarines.