“Braj Raj Utsav” and “Hunar Haat”, “Kumbh of Kaushal Kuber”, to be inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on 10th November at Vrindavan, Mathura

New Delhi : Braj Raj Utsav” and “Hunar Haat”, “Kumbh of Kaushal Kuber”, will be inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath on 10th November at Vrindavan.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, MP Smt. Hema Malini, Uttar Pradesh Minister for Power Shri Shrikant Sharma, Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Shri Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, UP Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad Vice Chairman Shri Shailja Kant Misra and other dignitaries will also be present on the occasion of inauguration of 31st “Hunar Haat” at Vrindavan, Mathura.

Shri Naqvi said in New Delhi today that “Hunar Haat”, a perfect platform to promote, preserve and provide market and opportunities to centuries old traditional and ancestral art and craft of India, is strengthening the “Swadeshi” and “Vocal for Local” campaign. “Hunar Haat” has also ensured economic empowerment of indigenous artisans and craftsmen.

Shri Naqvi said that in “Vishwakarma Vatika” in “Hunar Haats”, these artisans and craftsmen showcase live, how these beautiful handmade products are made. “Circus” will also be displayed at the “Hunar Haat”, being organised at Kumbh Mela Ground, Vrindavan, Mathura from 10th to 19th November, where the Indian Circus artists will perform spectacular diverse traditional entertainment shows.

Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad is organizing the 10-day Braj Raj Mahotsav from November 10 in Vrindavan to promote glorious Braj culture. Religious, traditional, folk dance as well as cultural programmes related to Braj culture will be organized during the event.

The Minister said that about 400 artisans, craftsmen and culinary experts are participating at ‘Hunar Haat” in “Braj Raj Utsav”. Artisans and craftsmen from more than 30 States and Union Territories including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Nagaland, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Ladakh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu-Kashmir, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala will bring their indigenous products made with wood, brass, bamboo, glass, cloth, paper, clay etc. Traditional vegetarian foods from various parts of the country will also be available in the “Hunar Haat”.

Renowned artists such as Annu Kapoor, Kailash Kher, Suresh Vadekar, Punit Issar(to perform the Mahabharat show), Sadanand Biswas, Anoop Jalota, renowned Bhajan singer Usman Mir, singer Rani Indrani and others will perform various cultural and musical programmes every day in the evening at “Hunar Haat”.

Shri Naqvi stated that more than 6 lakh artisans, craftsmen and people associated with them have been provided employment and employment opportunities through “Hunar Haat” in the last about 6 years. “Hunar Haat” is also available at virtual and online platform http://hunarhaat.org and GeM portal. People of the country and abroad can buy “Hunar Haat” products digital and online also.

The next “Hunar Haat” will be organised in Lucknow (12 to 21 November), Pragati Maidan, New Delhi (14 to 27 November), Hyderabad (26 November to 5 December), Surat (10 to 19 December), New Delhi (22 December 2021 to 2 January 2022). “Hunar Haat” will also be organised in Mysuru, Guwahati, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Patna, Puducherry, Mumbai, Jammu, Chennai, Chandigarh, Agra, Prayagraj, Goa, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Kota, Sikkim, Srinagar, Leh, Shillong, Ranchi, Agartala and other places in the coming days.