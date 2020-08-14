Braille Communique, An International Braille Magazine By Salaam Jeevan Inaugurated

Bhubaneswar: Salaam Jeevan, a voluntary organization has initiated an International Braille Biannual Magazine, ‘The Braille Communique’. The Magazine has been inaugurated by Shri Ashok Chandra Panda, Hon’ble Minister, Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department, Govt. Of Odisha on account of Indian Independence Day. In their appreciation towards the endeavors, Hon’ble Minister Shri Panda, Mr. Sannyashai Kumar Behera, DSSO- H.Q, SSEPD, Govt of Odisha and Mr. Tejeswar Parida, Former, Chairperson, Odisha Khadi And Village Industry Board have described it as worthwhile and historic in true essence. The Editor in Chief of the Magazine Dr. Sareeta Behera added that “we have got phenomenal response from people from various parts of the World. Articles and expressions for persons with disabilities from three countries including India have been published in this first volume, we shall be disseminating the Magazine to global fraternity and cater to the Differently Able across the world to the fullest potentials”. Amrita Rani Sahu, the Associate Editor of the Magazine remarked, this magazine will give opportunity to people with visual impairment a global platform to express their concerns. To add, there is 12 million and 39 million population coming from visually impaired community in India and World respectively. This magazine will be a hope for this marginalized population, added Sambit Nanda, Director, Salaam Jeevan. Associate Editor, Co-Founder and MD of Salaam Jeevan, Mr Md Imran Ali, reflected that, “As an Academic and Advocacy Based Magazine, the Braille Communique is first of its own kind in the entire world. Every hands that touch and reflect through the enriched embossings of the Magazine, shall open a new horizon for Empowerment, Accessibility and Mainstreaming of the Differently Able.” On this occasion, visiting cards scripted in Braille language have also been inaugurated for the members of Editorial Board of the magazine. We have formulated an Advisory Board for this magazine taking people from different countries who have excelled in the field of disability welfare in their respective countries, remarked Dr. Sareeta. The magazine is printed at Santhakabi Bhima Bhoi Graphics at Nimapara and Salaam Jeevan has expressed gratitude to Rajkishore Sabat for the solidarity. Md. Imran Ali and Dr. B.G.Nayak were present and coordinated the inauguration.

