Brahmaputra Mail becomes the first passenger carrying train on Electric Traction up to Kamakhya station of Guwahati in N.F.Railway

New Delhi : Marking an important step towards green transportation, the first passenger train to run entirely on electric traction arrived at Kamakhya station today. The train No. 05956 Delhi – Kamakhya (Brahmaputra) Mail Special leaving from national capital city reached Kamakhya station of Guwahati today at 13-30 hours covering more than 2000 Kms on electric traction. Similarly, in return direction, the train No. 05955 Kamakhya – Delhi (Brahmaputra) Mail Special left for Delhi from Kamakhya station at 14-30 hours today through electric traction. The train became the first Mail/Express train to run on electric traction up to Kamakhya station of Guwahati after successful operation of a parcel train on electric traction just a day before. Thus, the N. F. Railway begins a new era.

Earlier on 21st October, 2021, the Northeast Frontier Railway ran its first parcel train on electric traction up to Kamakhya station and achieved a historical moment for N. F. Railway and North-eastern region.

After successful of completion of Railway Electrification works up to Kamakhya station and authorization granted by CRS/N. F. Circle after inspection from 7th to 9th October, the section from New Coochbehar to Kamakhya was opened for operation of Electric Traction. With this, total 760 Route KM/1701 Track KM has been electrified on N. F. Railway.

Up till now, the trains with electric locomotives were coming from Katihar and Malda up to New Coochbehar, where electric loco was being detached from train and diesel locomotive was being attached for its onward journey. Now with the completion of Railway Electrification works and commissioning of the section up to Kamakhya, these trains will come directly up to Kamakhya without change of traction. As such, there will be direct connectivity from New Delhi to Kamakhya on Electric Traction without change of locomotive enroute.

At this point, it is worthwhile to note the numerous inherent benefits of electric traction i.e. higher speed potential enabling faster trains, saving of time and energy, increase energy efficiency with higher power to weight ratio, regenerative breaking, higher hauling capacity with high horse power locomotives, improve reliability and line capacity, pollution free mode of transportation, cost effective due to lesser maintenance and operating cost etc.