Brahm Mohindra Exhorts PR Men To Publish Their Creative Writings For Future Generations

Chandigarh: Local Government Minister Brahm Mohindra exhorted the PR men to document their literary works in the form of poetry, prose and stories so as to preserve their creative writings for readers as well as generations to come.



While launching a poetry book ‘Yaadon Ka Sarmaya’ in Hindi penned by the late deputy director Ashok Bansal on his 72nd birthday here at Punjab Bhawan last evening, Mohindra said PR professionals had a vast experience and expertise dealing with people at the grassroots level besides they often come across with real time situations which could be vividly expressed either in form of poems or anecdotes.



Congratulating the wife of Ashok Bansal Smt. Yogsrishta Bansal along with her daughters Priyanka and Ankita for this unique initiative to get her husband’s collection of poems published in the form of book, the Minister said Ashok Bansal would be ever remembered by one and all for his creative expression of emotions and lifetime experience especially during his long stint spanning over three decades in PR department. He hoped such literary pursuits especially during their tenure of service would also inspire others to follow the suit.



Pointing out further, the Minister lauded the outstanding contribution of Public Relations department in disseminating policies and programmes of the state government on one hand and exhibiting the rare potential of its officers in taking up various literary pursuits of excellence on the other.



Meanwhile, Ashok Bansal’s veteran colleagues and a few still in active service briefly shared their golden moments as ‘cherished memories’ spent in his company.



Later, his daughter Ankita presented a vote of thanks on behalf of the family and former deputy director Dr. Uma Sharma conducted the proceedings of the function.



Prominent amongst others who attended function included; Additional Secretary PR Dr. Senu Duggal, Deputy Principal Secretary to CM Gurinder Singh Sodhi, Additional Director (Press) to CM Dr. Opinder Singh Lamba, Dr. Ajit Kànwal Singh and Randeep Singh Ahluwalia (both Joint Directors), Deputy Director PR to Governor Shikha Nehra, Secretary to Local Government Minister Rajesh Kumari, PROs Karan Mehta and Kultar Mianpuri.



Apart from these former Joint Directors Dr. Megha Singh Shergill and Sadhu Singh Brar besides ex-APRO Prem Vij, former Director PR Panjab University Sanjiv Tewari and OSD to Chairman 6th Finance Commission Sunil Jand were also present on the function.

