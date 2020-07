Rourkela: The Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) announced that students will be given a second chance to appear at the examinations if they fail to clear their papers in the first attempt.

If a student appeared in final semester online exam 2019-20 in theory papers and could not pass for whatsoever reasons, he/she will be allowed to re-appear exam in offline mode, informs BPUT, Rourkela.

