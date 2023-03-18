BPCL Launches E-Waste Management Initiative To Further Strengthen SDG

Bhubaneswar: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a ‘Maharatna’ and a Fortune Global 500 Company, today announced the launch of a special initiative “Sound Management of waste Disposal (SMWD)”, as a part of their sustainability efforts towards the reduction and recycling of e-waste.

The company has issued a directive on E-Waste Management across their organization for effective management including timely disposal in line with the statutory requirements.

BPCL is working towards achieving Zero waste-to-landfill certification at all operating refineries and marketing locations by 2025.

Improper disposal of waste is one of the critical challenges being faced globally, due to its inherent hazardous nature, which can affect the environment, animals, aquatic life, human beings etc. adversely.

BPCL is conscious of the fact that waste generated from its refineries and other operations can cause harm to the environment and community. Thus, they have pledged for reducing the waste generated by its operations, implement effective waste treatment techniques and direct it to disposal through authorized vendors.

In recent years, there is increased use and dependence on Electrical and Electronic Equipment (EEE), such as Mobile Phones, Personal Computers, Laptops, Servers, Televisions, Washing Machines, Refrigerators, and Air Conditioners, etc. resulting in large quantities of e-Waste. Electrical & Electronic Equipment have valuable materials and may contain hazardous/ toxic substances in their components. Improper disposal of EEEs can lead to health risks and damage to the environment.

BPCL firmly believes in unlocking the circularity of the resources and thus diverts E-waste and Non-hazardous scrap for recycling and refurbishing through registered recyclers. During FY 2021-22, 2.57 tonnes of e-waste disposal was completed in line with Pollution control board guidelines.

BPCL’s Research & Development (R&D) department plays a pivotal role in innovating and creating new technologies, niche products, and future capabilities for business growth and sustainability. The R&D department is undertaking various developmental activities in niche petrochemicals, waste management, energy-efficient refinery processes, greener chemistries, biofuels, green hydrogen and CO2 mitigation.