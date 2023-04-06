New Delhi: Both the Houses of Parliament today adjourned sine die. During the second leg of the Budget Session which started on 13th of last month, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha witnessed continuous uproar over the Adani group issue and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Indian democracy.

Due to logjam between the treasury and the opposition benches, the two Houses could not take up discussion on Union Budget and other legislations and these were passed amid din.

In the Lok Sabha, when the House met this morning, Speaker Om Birla made valedictory remarks highlighting the works done during the Budget Session. He said eight Bills were introduced in the House, out of which six were passed.

The Speaker expressed displeasure over the continuous disruption in the House saying the kind of conduct displayed is not good for the democratic decorum of the country. He also objected to displaying placards and planned disruptions in the House adding that it is for debate and discussion and such conduct is not justified.

When the Speaker was making his remarks, the members from Congress, DMK and others were in the well raising slogans in support of their demand for Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani Group issue. Members from JD(U), TMC and others were on their feet.

In the Rajya Sabha, when the House met after first adjournment at 2 PM, Tiruchi Siva of DMK raised a point of order on Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar ruling on Leader of the House Piyush Goyal’s comments over the Congress leader while referring to his remarks on Indian democracy.

The Chairman announced the continuation of suspension of Congress MP Rajani Ashokrao Patil till the House gets the recommendations of Privilege Committee on the issue. The MP was suspended from the Budget Session for recording video of the proceeding of the Upper House. In his valedictory address, the Chairman said, the House needs to show reflection of multifarious contribution in the House instead of disruption. He expressed concern over the abysmal productivity of the House during the second leg of the Budget Session which was 6.4 percent.

He said, disruptions claimed 103 hours 30 minutes during the Budget Session and the total productivity was only 24.4 percent. Mr. Dhankhar asked the members to ponder over the dismal performance of the House and find the way out. Congress members continued with their protest in the well when the Chairman was making his remarks.

Earlier in the morning, opposition members including Congress, DMK and others raised their demand for a JPC probe into the Adani group matter. Members from RJD, Left, TMC, NCP and others were on their feet. Treasury bench members also reiterated their demand seeking Rahul Gandhi’s apology for his remarks. Amid uproar, the Chairman adjourned the House till 2 PM.