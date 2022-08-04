Both Houses of Parliament witness several disruptions following opposition’s protest

Both Houses of Parliament witnessed several disruptions following opposition’s protest over alleged misuse of Central agencies and other issues.

Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2 P. M. As soon as the house met for the day, Congress and DMK members trooped into the well of the house. The members started sloganeering about the alleged misuse of Central agencies. The Speaker Om Birla tried to run the Question Hour, but in vain. Amidst din, the Speaker adjourned the house till 2 P. M.

The Rajya Sabha today witnessed Opposition’s protest over the alleged misuse of probe agencies. When the house met after the first adjournment at 12 noon, members from Congress, TMC, Shivsena and others trooped into the well raising slogans against the government. Members from DMK, Left and others were also on their feet. Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said, he has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate today despite the Parliament Session is underway. He alleged that the government is trying to suppress the Opposition and democracy in the country. He said, the Opposition will not succumb to pressure.

Responding to it, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal rejected the allegation of the government’s involvement in probe agencies’ action. He said, the government does not interfere in the functioning of law enforcement agencies. Mr. Goyal alleged that probably the previous Congress Government used to interfere in the functioning of agencies. Terming the allegation as baseless, he said, Opposition must follow the law and allow the house to function. Amid continuous uproar, the Presiding Officer repeatedly urged to maintain order in the house, but the agitating members continued with their sloganeering. The house completed Question Hour amid din.

Earlier, in the morning, when the house met for the day, Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu rejected adjournment notices given by Congress and AAP on alleged misuse of the Enforcement Directorate, Agnipath Scheme and other issues. Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the Central Government is misusing the autonomous bodies to suppress the Opposition parties. Treasury bench members objected to this remark leading to a noisy scene in the house. Later, the Chairman adjourned the house till 12 noon.