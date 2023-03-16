Both Houses of Parliament continue to witness disruptions over Rahul Gandhi’s democracy remarks, Adani Group matter & other issues

Both Houses of Parliament today continued to witness disruptions over Rahul Gandhi’s democracy remarks, Adani Group matter and other issues. The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have been adjourned till 2 PM. In the Lok Sabha, when the House met this morning, TMC MPs were in the well wearing black scarf over their mouths. Congress, DMK and other opposition members also trooped into the well over Adani issue. Meanwhile, treasury bench members started sloganeering demanding Mr. Gandhi’s apology. Speaker Om Birla repeatedly asked for order in the House but ruckus continued leading to adjournment till 2 PM.

In the Rajya Sabha, similar scenes were witnessed. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar asked the members to maintain order in the House but uproar continued. This forced the adjournment of the House till 2 PM. AIR correspondent reports that today is the fourth consecutive day of the second leg of the Budget Session when both Houses witnessed disruption over these issues.