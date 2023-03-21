Both Houses of Parliament adjourned for the day following uproarious scenes over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on democracy in India and other issues

Both Houses of Parliament continued to witness disruptions over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Indian democracy and Adani Group issue on the seventh consecutive day on Tuesday of the second leg of the Budget Session. Amid sloganeering, both the Houses were adjourned for the day. The next sitting of the Houses will be held on 23rd of this month and there will be no sitting tomorrow due to festivals.

In the Lok Sabha, when the House reassembled after the first adjournment at 2 PM, opposition party members including Congress, DMK, BRS, Aam Adami Party and others trooped into the well raising slogans demanding Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani Group matter. TMC members were on their feet demanding a JPC probe. The Presiding Officer said that the Speaker has disallowed the adjournment notices moved by the members of the opposition parties. Treasury bench members reiterated their demands seeking Rahul Gandhi’s apology for his remarks. Amid din, the House passed the budget of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir 2023-24, supplementary demands for grants for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the financial year 2022-23, Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No 2) Bill 2023, the Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill 2023 and The Appropriation (No 2) Bill 2023 with voice vote. Afterwards, the Presiding Officer announced that there will be no sitting of the House tomorrow due to Nav Samvatsar. As the noisy scenes continued, the House was adjourned for the day. Earlier, when the House met this morning, members from Congress, DMK, NCP and others came into the well and started demanding a JPC probe into the Adani Group matter. Speaker Om Birla urged the protesting members to go back to their seats and maintain order in the House. Amid ruckus, the House was adjourned till 2 PM.

In the Rajya Sabha, similar scenes were witnessed. When the House reassembled after the first adjournment at 2 PM, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar announced that there will be no sitting of the House tomorrow as there will be celebration of festivals across the country on the occasion of Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padva, Cheti Chand. Thereafter, treasury bench members started sloganeering demanding Mr. Gandhi’s apology. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said that Mr. Gandhi is not a member of this House and there is no question of his apology. Amid pandemonium, the House was adjourned for the day.