BoroPlus ropes in Juhi Chawla For its Hygiene Range

Kolkata: BoroPlus, India’s trusted and No.1 antiseptic brand, from the house of Indian FMCG major Emami Ltd, takes on board Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla for its newly launched Hygiene Range, to spread wider awareness among consumers about the necessity of maintaining personal hygiene especially amidst the present global health crisis of COVID 19.

After a successful entry into the hygiene space with the launch of BoroPlus Hand Sanitizer in April this year, BoroPlus Hygiene Range followed it up by adding Toilet Soap Bars (BoroPlus Antiseptic + Moisturizing Soap) in June. The range is now set to hit the retail market with Hand Washes (BoroPlus Antiseptic + Moisturizing Handwash).

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Priti A. Sureka, Director, Emami Limited said, “BoroPlus is a brand which is trusted by millions of people, all over India. Its antiseptic cream is a staple across households for all age groups, to heal, protect and moisturize the skin. The foray into personal hygiene, keeping in mind the antiseptic and moisturising equities of BoroPlus, was part of our innovation plan on the brand. However, with the world facing the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen several consumer behavioural changes with respect to personal hygiene, which have become a new way of life. Keeping this in mind, we have endeavoured to bring forward our launches in the hygiene segment. We started with hand sanitizer, then moved on to expand to the category of toilet soaps, and now hand wash. BoroPlus Hygiene Range is all set to offer the consumers a complete range of personal hygiene to fight the attack of COVID 19 virus. For our hygiene range, we are happy to associate with the celebrity presence of Juhi Chawla who enjoys an all-pervasive acceptance all over India across age, gender and geographies. Her warm, charming and friendly personality makes her someone who is relatable to everyone. A successful actor, a mother and a business woman, Juhi resonates with the brand persona of BoroPlus which is multifaceted and speaks of trust, purity, responsibility and authenticity.”

“With the world facing the COVID-19 pandemic, people have become generally very conscious of health and hygiene. This heightened sense of hygiene has become an integral part of our new normal way of life and this consciousness is here to stay with us for long. People are in want of hygiene products that will not only protect them and their family from germs but also care for the health of their skin. BoroPlus Antiseptic + Moisturising range of soaps, sanitizers and hand washes bring in the perfect solution to not only keep the skin germ-free but also moisturise it with the goodness of their natural ingredients. I feel

very happy and responsible to be associated with the hygiene range of BoroPlus – a brand that I trust,” said Juhi Chawla, the brand ambassador of BoroPlus Hygiene Range.

A TVC directed by noted ad filmmaker Narayan Shi featuring Juhi will be on air across channels and platforms mid-September onward. Shot under stringent health hygiene protocols, keeping everyone safe was the highest priority on the set.

The brand commercial narrates the story of every other family today whose hygiene habits have undergone significant change with the onset of COVID 19 pandemic. Washing and sanitizing hands every now and then, taking baths more often are some of our common habits today. The film shows people following a robot to portray these habits turning into frequent actions almost to the extent of being mechanical. This heavy usage of cleaning elements leads to dryness of the skin due to loss of moisture. With the natural goodness of Neem, Tulsi, Aloe and Honey, the BoroPlus Hygiene Range thus comes to fight 99.99% germs and viruses while keeping skin soft, moisturized and healthy simultaneously.

Recommended by Doctors, the BoroPlus Hygiene Range products are enriched with natural antiseptic herbs and clinically tested to kill 99.99% of germs and viruses. They are free from harmful chemicals like parabens and silicones, making the products safe for the entire family and suitable for frequent everyday use. BoroPlus Antiseptic + Moisturizing Soap Bars and Hand Washes are available in two variants – one with Neem, Tulsi & Aloe Vera and the other with Neem, Eucalyptus & Honey. BoroPlus Advanced Anti-Germ Hand Sanitizer is also enriched with herbs – Neem and Tulsi in an alcohol base of 70%.

BoroPlus Hygiene Range will be available across Pharmacy and General Retail stores, Modern Trade outlets and E- Commerce platforms.

