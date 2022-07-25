National

Border-wise length of new roads constructed in the last five years to facilitate all-weather access to the borders of the country and financial expenditure incurred thereon for these projects by BRO

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : The Border-wise length of new roads constructed in the last five years to facilitate all-weather access to the borders of the country and financial expenditure incurred thereon for these projects by BRO are tabulated below:

S No Name of the Border Road constructed in last 5 years on Borders (Kms) Expenditure in last 5 Years (Crs)  
(i) India-China 2088.57 15477.06  
(ii) India-Pakistan 1336.09 4242.38  
(iii) India-Myanmar 151.15 882.52  
(iv) India-Bangladesh 19.25 165.45  
Total 3595.06 20767.41

This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt in a written reply to Ms Saroj Pandey in Rajya Sabha today.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.