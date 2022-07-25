New Delhi : The Border-wise length of new roads constructed in the last five years to facilitate all-weather access to the borders of the country and financial expenditure incurred thereon for these projects by BRO are tabulated below:
|S No
|Name of the Border
|Road constructed in last 5 years on Borders (Kms)
|Expenditure in last 5 Years (Crs)
|(i)
|India-China
|2088.57
|15477.06
|(ii)
|India-Pakistan
|1336.09
|4242.38
|(iii)
|India-Myanmar
|151.15
|882.52
|(iv)
|India-Bangladesh
|19.25
|165.45
|Total
|3595.06
|20767.41
This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt in a written reply to Ms Saroj Pandey in Rajya Sabha today.