New Delhi : Border Roads Organisation (BRO) constructs roads on the basis of strategic requirements of a region on the basis of priority fixed by the Indian Army. Year wise details of border roads completed during the last five years are as under:

Year Roads Completed (In kms) 2017-18 612.82 2018-19 608.62 2019-20 691.22 2020-21 940.64 2021-22 741.70 Total 3,595.00

Further, 6,195 kms of border roads are under construction. Besides providing connectivity for easy transportation of security forces in the frontline areas, these roads are beneficial in quick mobilisation of troops in cases of exigencies. The roads in border areas not only help in connecting the remotely located villages but also help in the overall socio-economic development of the region.

This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt in a written reply to Shri Prakash Javadekar in Rajya Sabha today.