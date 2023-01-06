Border Road Organization keeps Srinagar-Leh National Highway open for a record time this winter

Border Road Organization, BRO’s efforts to keep the Srinagar – Leh National Highway open for a record time this winter has yielded good results. This helped in ensuring the strategic requirements of the Indian Army and essential supplies for the people of Ladakh.

Last year Zojila Pass was kept open till the 3rd of January, while this year with the concerted efforts of Project Beacon of BRO, the Pass was kept open, for the first time ever, till the 06th of January. Keeping in view the situation on the Northern borders, the extended opening of the Zojila pass was carried out by BRO for the first time in 2020 and continues. In spite of heavy snowfall at Zojila, BRO Karmyogis under Project Beacon have ensured unhindered movement of vehicles across the Pass this season. Since 25th November last year, approximately thirteen thousand 500 vehicles crossed Zojila while moving between Kashmir and Ladakh.

At an elevation of 11 thousand 643 feet, freezing temperatures of up to minus 20 degree Celsius, insufficient oxygen, high winds and blizzards, and frequent avalanches did not deter the Border Roads Karmyogis. More than 20 heavy duty plant equipment including four state-of-the-art snow cutters were employed to keep the axis open. BRO has also completed successful trials of route guidance and navigation system technology for snow clearance equipment to enhance efficiency and safety while performing snow clearance operations. Detachments of Project Beacon with prepositioned equipment located at Gumri, Bajri Nallah, Baltal, Sonamarg, and Gagangir played a key role in the opening of the pass this winter. Six teams of Project Beacon have ensured the connectivity to the strategic requirements of the Indian Army and survival requirements of the local population of UT of Ladakh, this season.