Bookings opened for the new JAGUAR I-Pace Black

• Exclusive I-PACE Black: Accentuates the all-electric performance SUV’s award-winning design with additional equipment as standard

• Enhanced Black Pack: Gloss Black finish applied to the door mirror caps as well as the grille, grille surround, side window surrounds and rear badges

• Even more desirable: Full panoramic roof and 48.26 cm (19) wheels with Diamond Turned finish subtly affirm I-PACE’s visual impact and presence

• Luxurious, spacious interior: Ebony leather sports seats and Gloss Black trim finishers are complemented by an Ebony headliner

• Electrifying performance: 90kWh battery delivers294 kW and 696Nm of instant torque, enabling acceleration from 0-100km/h in just 4.8 seconds

Jaguar Land Rover India, today announced that the bookings have been opened for the new Jaguar I-PACE Black in India. The Jaguar I-PACE has achieved global recognition and won multiple awards for its outstanding design. Now, the all-electric performance SUV’s appeal is heightened further by the creation of the I-PACE Black.

This exclusive new addition to the I-PACE range benefits from an enhanced specification which includes as standard a number of additional features including the Black Pack and panoramic roof.The clean, contemporary look is accentuated by the 48.26 cm (19) Diamond Turned with Gloss Dark Grey contrast wheels.The I-PACE Black is available in the full range of exciting colors, including Aruba and Farallon Pearl black premium metallic paints.

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said,“The I-PACE Black enhances the appeal of this multi award winning Battery Electric Vehicle, making it even more distinctive and desirable.”

In creating the I-PACE, Jaguar tore up the rule book to deliver the first and best electric vehicle of its kind. It offers customers around the world an unrivalled balance of all-wheel drive performance, refinement, luxury and agility – together with outstanding real-world range and day-to-day usability.

A global success today and the recipient of 88 global automotive awards – including the triple accolades of 2019 World Car of the Year, World Car Design of the Year and World Green Car – the I-PACE is also a precursor to the all-electric Jaguars of tomorrow. From 2025 Jaguar will be a reimagined, pure electric luxury brand with a dramatically beautiful new portfolio of emotionally engaging designs and pioneering next-generation technologies.

.Jaguar Land Rover Retailer Network in India

Jaguar Land Rover vehicles are available in India in 24 cities, through 28 authorized outlets in Ahmedabad, Aurangabad, Bengaluru (3), Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai (2), Coimbatore, Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Kochi, Karnal, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mangalore, Mumbai (2) , Noida, Pune, Raipur, Surat and Vijayawada.