Bookings cross 20,000 for Mahindra’s All New Thar

Mumbai: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M), part of the USD 19.4 billion Mahindra Group, today announced that its recently launched All-New Thar has crossed 20,000 bookings, within a month of its launch.

Given the overwhelming response to the All-New Thar, the waiting period ranges between 5 to 7 months, on select variants. The variants that have particularly surpassed all expectations are Hard Top Automatic & Manual (both in diesel and gasoline options).

Keeping the unprecedented demand in mind, the company is fast tracking the process of increasing the production capacity both at its Nasik facility and the supplier end to meet this demand and reduce the waiting period for the customers. Infact the delivery process commenced on 1st November with Thar #1 delivery to Aakash Minda, the online auction winner. The company has also planned mega deliveries of over 500 All-New Thars during the weekend, across the country.

Commenting on the booking milestone, Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “We are overwhelmed with this unprecedented response that the All-New Thar has garnered. I must admit the response has surpassed all our expectations and production capacities. Hence the wait for the All-New Thar will be longer than expected. We sincerely appreciate our customers’ patience and unwavering confidence in us.”

Mr. Nakra further added, “We had planned for a capacity of about 2,000 vehicles per month and are now getting ready to ramp it up to 3,000 by January. This would help us bring down the waiting period to a reasonable timeline.”

The company has put in place a robust customer connect process to reach out to every customer individually and communicate their likely/exact delivery dates, thereby assuring them of their delivery schedule at every step of the waiting period.

