Book Release Function of Shree P. S. Sreedharan Pillai’s “Ashara Aloka” at Raj Bhawan

Article by Aditya Nayak

Bhubaneswar, 28th November 2024 – A momentous literary event took place today at the Raj Bhavan, Bhubaneswar with the release of the book “ASHARA ALOKA”, the Oriya translation of the renowned Malayalam short story collection “THATHA VARAADHIRIKKILLA”, written by the Honourable Governor of Goa, Shree P. S. Sreedharan Pillai.

The occasion was graced by distinguished dignitaries and literary figures, with the book release ceremony being presided over by Shreemati Pratibha Ray, the acclaimed Gyanpith Awardee and Padmabhushan Awardee. The event began with a welcome speech by Dr. Niranjan Sahu, the translator of the book, who has skillfully brought the essence of this Malayalam collection to the Oriya language.

The inauguration of the event was presided over by Shree Raghubar Das, the Honourable Governor of Odisha, setting the tone for the celebration of literary excellence. Prof. Jatin Nayak, the former Professor of English at Utkal Universityshared rich insights into the profound themes and literary merits of the translated work.

The chief guest for the occasion Shree P. S. Sreedharan Pillai, Honourable Governor of Goa, whose original Malayalam collection “THATHA VARAADHIRIKKILLA” has been hailed for its insightful storytelling and rich cultural portrayal. The event concluded with the vote of thanks delivered by Shree Jivananda Misra of Vidyapuri Publication, the publisher of “ASHARA ALOKA”.

ASHARA ALOKA is a significant addition to the literary world, showcasing the universal appeal of Shree Sreedharan Pillai’s stories, now accessible to the Oriya-speaking audience. The stories, originally published in Malayalam, explore various human emotions, societal nuances, and intricate relationships, making it an enriching experience for readers of all ages.

The book release ceremony proved to be an enriching and memorable event, reflecting the spirit of cross-cultural literary exchange.