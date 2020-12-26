Book ‘Monologues of Mahalakshmi’ inspired by Odia Lakshmi Purana launched

Bhubaneswar: ‘Monologues of Mahalakshmi’ a narrative in English based on the Odia Lakshmi Purana’ has been launched in Bhubaneswar by Soumya Ranjan Pattnaik, editor of Sambad. The book authored by Nihar Satpathy presents the ethos and theme of the mythology associated with Goddess Mahalakshmi which was rendered in a poetic form by by ancient poet Balaram Das in the fifteenth century.

Speaking on the occasion Soumya Rahnjan Patnaik said that the book would trigger an inquisitiveness especially among the modern youth about the significant mythological literature such as the Lakshmi Purana. He said that the book will also create awareness among the non-Odia readers about the centuries old narratives associated with the Jagannath temple.

Prof. Profulla Kumar Mishra, eminent Sanskrit scholar and the chancellor of Dr. Rajendra Prasad Central University of Patna, said that the book would rekindle interest about the unique nature of divine relationship between Lord Jagannath and Goddess Mahalakshmi. He said that the saga of Goddess Mahalakshmi in the context of the grand Jagannath temple of Puri had become a part of the way of life in Odisha.

Nihar Satpathy, the author, said that an autobiographical form of narrative had been adopted in the book in which Mahalakshmi narrates her own story and the original narrative had been repackaged keeping the mindset of the modern readers in consideration.

Speaking on behalf of Pakhshighar, the publishers of the book, Banoj Kumar Tripathy informed that the book had already generated much interest among the readers country wide. He also stated that the it would also be available online very.

Those present on the occasion were, Gourahari Das, Dhirendra Kar and Amarendra Mohapatra, among others who included writers and book enthusiasts.

Related

comments