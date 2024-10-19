Bomb Threats Prompt Security Alerts for 10 Indigo and Akasa Flights Across India

On Saturday, ten flights from IndiGo and Akasa Airlines received bomb threats in India, escalating concerns within the aviation industry. Reports indicate that five flights from each airline were affected, contributing to widespread alarm.

Earlier in the day, an Air India Express flight (IX-196) from Dubai to Jaipur received an email bomb threat around 1:20 am. Despite the threat, the flight landed safely at Jaipur International Airport, where security forces conducted a thorough check and found no suspicious items onboard, as confirmed by Jaipur Airport Police SHO Sandeep Basera.

Additionally, a Vistara flight from Delhi to London was diverted to Frankfurt due to a bomb threat. Further investigations into these incidents are ongoing.