Bollywood’s beating heart Goregaon Film City in Mumbai now has its own Bollywood Themed Park

Mumbai : A collaboration among Film City, D’fine Art Pvt Ltd, and MOS Utility Pvt Ltd resulted in the recent inauguration of Bollywood Themed Park within Filmcity Mumbai. The immersive theme park has quickly acquired popularity among both Mumbai residents and visitors from other places. The park was launched in April 2022 and since then it has steadily garnered close to 1.5 Lakh visitors each month. This demonstrates the park’s intrigue, which has potential to increase entertainment tourism in Mumbai.

Mr. Narendra Rahurikar, Managing Director, D’fine Art, “A Bollywood-themed theme park, as many refer to it, has been long overdue in Mumbai, the city of dreams and the heart of the film industry. It was critical to have a hallmark location for people all over the world to get as close to films as possible, therefore this Park was developed well inside the city, in fact exactly inside Mumbai’s Filmcity, where so many films are actually shot! The park took roughly six months to develop, and it will become a must-see attraction in Mumbai in the coming months. There’s a lot to learn about filmmaking, editing, writing stories, and special effects. ”

The park allows visitors to recreate scenes and become a part of renowned Bollywood setups such as a Rajasthan Haveli set, a South Indian setup, or a Goa street. Aside from that, one can test their acting and singing abilities in the park’s in-house Chroma studio, where all edits are done on the scene. The theme park’s main USP is that it is built right in the heart of Film City, India’s filmmaking Mecca.

Bollywood Theme Park lets visitors engage in experiential moments that they can take back as pictures and memories with them. There’s a lot one can also learn about filmmaking, editing, story writing and special effects. The Bollywood Theme Park also has an educational factor as it helps students visiting from various schools and colleges to understand the art of movie set designing. This can help them make informed career decisions towards movie sets, design and production houses, etc.

The theme park also features authentic movie sets, props & artifacts from various films and offers something for everyone, regardless of age. There is something for everyone here, from 4 to 80 years old.