Bollywood Superstar Singer Arijit Singh to Thrill Fans with Concert at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena

Mumbai : Yas Island Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s forefront leisure and entertainment destinations, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Portfolio Managing Events (PME), will welcome Bollywood’s most popular singer, Arijit Singh, to perform at Etihad Arena on 19 November 2021. Fans of Bollywood mega-star are in for an unmissable experience later this year and can purchase packages to extend their stay on the Island from yasisland.ae.

One of the most versatile singers of the modern era, Singh’s appearance on Yas Island will be his first concert in the UAE capital for five years. He will be performing at the state-of-the-art Etihad Arena, the largest indoor entertainment venue in the Middle East.

With a voice that is synonymous with Indian Cinema, the Bollywood singer and composer will perform several of his popular songs, including ’Tum Hi Ho‘, ’Kabira‘, ’Ae Dil Hai Mushkil‘, and more, with an array of global musicians joining him on stage.

“Our aim this year is to safely bring back more exciting events and concerts to the capital of the UAE for residents and visitors to enjoy, and we are thrilled to be organizing this special event,” said HE Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi. “Arijit Singh is a brilliant artist who always enthralls his audience with his performance, which makes him a great the choice for a concert at Etihad Arena at Yas Island. Fans in attendance can also enjoy the series of activations and offers available on Yas Island, providing them with ultimate entertainment experiences during the celebration, while ensuring the safety of staff, residents and visitors is a priority.”

Bollywood fans can make the most of their weekend by booking a ‘staycation’ on Yas Island at one of its leading hotels, including W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island and the recently opened Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, situated next to the Etihad Arena. Visitors can also add-on visits to Yas Theme Parks and attractions, including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, as well as enjoying world-class shopping and dining options, available through Yas Island’s website www.yasisland.ae.

Arijit’s concert will be co-produced and promoted by a UAE-based company PME, a global leader in live events that has organised hundreds of live events around the world. PME is known for managing, executing and producing major concerts across the UAE and internationally, ensuring that the upcoming concert will be one of the most memorable performances of 2021 in Abu Dhabi.

Tickets for Arijit Singh start from AED 150*, and are on sale now, with more information on www.etihadarena.ae, ae.bookmyshow.com & www.platinumlist.net.

Stringent health and safety measures will be maintained throughout the venue, in accordance with all current government guidelines. Additionally, pod seating has been created for family and friends to safely enjoy the concert while social distancing from other groups in attendance. The seating capacity at Etihad Arena will be reduced with the pod seating structure in place. As an additional precaution, face coverings are mandatory for all guests except when eating or drinking in their seats, as per government guidelines. Guests from 12 – 16 years old will require a valid negative PCR test with a 48-hour validity. Guests who are 16 years old and above must be fully vaccinated and present the “E” or “*” status on the Al Hosn app and a negative PCR test with a 48-hour validity.