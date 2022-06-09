Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh and Astral Pipes are back with their 1st Sindhi film

Mumbai : Astral is one of India’s leading and trusted brands in Pipes with a strong nationwide presence. Astral roped in superstar Ranveer Singh as their brand ambassador in 2021 with a high decibel multimedia campaign which was well appreciated. Like last time, Astral now recreates the magic with an unique brand communication campaign titled ‘Dadho Sutho’ (Very Nice) featuring Ranveer Singh showcasing the importance of good quality pipes.

Youth icon Ranveer Singh will be playing a Sindhi character in the film and the film is entirely shot in the Sindhi language to create disruption and memorability. The ‘Dadho Sutho’ campaign is based on the fact that most people spend lavishly on interiors, like lights and other furnishings while making their dream home. But when it comes to pipes, people often end up choosing inferior pipes because of low awareness and lack of knowledge about good piping. Also, the pipes are concealed behind the wall with a no ‘show off’ value, so ignoring the importance of pipes jeopardizes the entire house.

Kairav Engineer, Astral Limited, says ”As a responsible brand, we think we have to educate our consumers about investing in superior quality and long-lasting pipes in their dream homes. The campaign starring Ranveer Singh in a never seen before Sindhi character helps deliver the message of investing in a robust foundation and piping infrastructure for domestic use in an engaging manner, further reinforcing Astral as India’s trusted pipes”

The campaign will be amplified on various mass media platforms reaching out to millions of households across the country. #DadhoSutho