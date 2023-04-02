Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra inaugurates Kalyan Jewellers’ new showroom at Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur : Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s most trusted and leading jewellery brands, today launched its new showroom in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. The showroom was inaugurated by Bollywood star Mrs. Shilpa Shetty Kundra. This is the company’s second showroom in the state of Jharkhand.

On this occasion, Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra, said, “I am thrilled to be here today to launch this all-new Kalyan Jewellers’ showroom and meet all of you. It’s an honor to be part of this special occasion. It is an honour to represent such an iconic brand, which is built on the core pillars of trust, transparency and customer-centricity. I am confident that the brand’s patrons in the region will shower their love and support for Kalyan Jewellers, while enjoying the exquisite range of jewellery pieces as well as the distinctive shopping experience.”

Talking about the new showroom, Mr. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director of Kalyan Jewellers, said, “As a company, we have achieved huge milestones and taken major strides towards creating a holistic ecosystem to enhance the customer shopping experience. We are delighted to announce the launch of our second showroom in Jharkhand, marking the occasion of completing 5 successful years in the state. As we embark on this next phase of our growth journey, consistently expanding our geographical footprint in North India, we are committed to continue offering best-in-class shopping experience to our customers while staying true to the company’s core values of trust and transparency in times to come.”

The showroom will feature an extensive range of designs from Kalyan Jewellers’ jewellery collections, presented in a world-class ambience. Additionally, the “Kalyan Special Gold Board Rate”, which is the lowest in the market and standardized across all company showrooms, will apply, ensuring a seamless and service-backed shopping experience. In celebration of the showroom launch, Kalyan Jewellers is offering a unique promotion of 0% making charges on half the purchase value for customers shopping for a minimum of Rs. 1 lakh. These offers are valid for a limited period only.

The jewellery retailed at Kalyan Jewellers is all BIS hallmarked and goes through multiple purity tests. Patrons will also receive Kalyan Jewellers’ 4-Level Assurance Certificate, which guarantees purity, free lifetime maintenance of ornaments, detailed product information, and transparent exchange and buy-back policies. The certification is part of the brand’s commitment to offering the very best to its loyalists.

The showroom will also stock Kalyan’s popular house brands, such as Lila – diamonds & semi-precious stone jewellery, Tejasvi – Polki jewellery, Mudhra – handcrafted antique jewellery, Nimah – temple Jewellery, Glo – dancing diamonds, Ziah – Solitaire-like diamond jewellery, Anokhi – uncut diamonds, Apoorva – diamonds for special occasions, Muhurat – wedding jewellery, and Rang – precious stones jewellery.