Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan inaugurates 2 new Kalyan Jewellers’ showrooms in Bengaluru

Located at Rajaji Nagar and Banashankari, the all-new showrooms promise to offer luxurious shopping experience in world-class ambience

Marks its presence across 10 locations in Bengaluru

Announces mega discount offers celebrating the launch

Bengaluru : Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s largest and most-trusted jewellery brand, today launched all-new showrooms at Rajaji Nagar and Banashankari in Bengaluru. The showrooms inaugurated by Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, promises to offer state-of-the-art facilities with world-class ambiance, providing an unparalleled experience to patrons. At Banashankari, the showroom is situated on Outer Ring Road, near Kamakya Theatre, while in Rajaji Nagar, it is located at 1st Block Signal opposite GD Naidu Mall. The event drew an enthusiastic crowd, with fans and patrons alike gathering in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the superstar. The warm welcome added a vibrant energy to the launch, reflecting the excitement and anticipation surrounding the opening of this newly redesigned and relocated showroom.

Addressing the enthralled crowd, Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan said, “I am pleased to be present here today for the inauguration of the Kalyan Jewellers’ showroom. It is an honour to represent Kalyan Jewellers – a brand that stands firm on the principles of trust, transparency, and customer-centricity. I am confident that the patrons will enjoy the service-backed shopping experience and exploring the diverse range of jewellery collections offered by the company.”

Commenting on the new showroom, Mr. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director of Kalyan Jewellers, said, “With the launch of two new showrooms in Bengaluru, we aim to create a holistic ecosystem and cater to the distinct needs of our customers, enhancing their shopping experience. We aspire to continue reinventing ourselves, providing customers with world-class ambience, while staying true to the company’s ethos of trust and transparency. At Kalyan Jewellers, we will continue to offer vast range of exquisite and unique jewellery designs with focus on quality and service.”

Celebrating the launch, Kalyan Jewellers has announced exciting range of offers to ensure patrons gain maximum benefits on their jewellery purchases. Also, the “Kalyan Special Gold Board Rate” – lowest in the market and standardized across all company showrooms, will be applied, ensuring a seamless and service-backed shopping experience. Patrons will also receive Kalyan Jewellers’ 4-Level Assurance Certificate, which guarantees purity, free lifetime maintenance of ornaments, detailed product information, and transparent exchange and buy-back policies. This certification reflects the brand’s commitment to offering the very best to its loyal customers.

The showroom will also stock Kalyan’s popular house brands, including Muhurat (Wedding Jewellery Line), Mudhra (Handcrafted Antique Jewellery), Nimah (Temple Jewellery), Glo (Dancing Diamonds), Ziah (Solitaire-like Diamond Jewellery), Anokhi (Uncut Diamonds), Apoorva (Diamonds for Special Occasions), Antara (Wedding Diamonds), Hera (Daily Wear Diamonds), Rang (Precious Stones Jewellery), and the recently launched Lila (Coloured Stones and Diamond Jewellery).