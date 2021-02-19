Puri: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut pays obeisance to Lord Jagannath at Puri Srimandir. ‘I feel blessed on having darshan of the Supreme Lord. I pray before the almighty that the new year usher happiness in the world,’ says Ranaut

We always see Krishna with Radha or Rukmani(Laxmi) but in Puri Jagannath Lord Krishna is placed with his siblings, Balrama n Subhadra(Arjun’s wife, Abhimanyu’s mom)

Pulsating with the energy of his heart chakra whole place has a healing and soothing sweetness to it,enchanted ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ogHLeSRKqR — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 19, 2021