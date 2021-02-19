Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut pays obeisance to Lord Jagannath at Puri Srimandir

Puri: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut pays obeisance to Lord Jagannath at Puri Srimandir. ‘I feel blessed on having darshan of the Supreme Lord. I pray before the almighty that the new year usher happiness in the world,’ says Ranaut

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR