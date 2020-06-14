Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. He was 34.

The actor was 34. Rajput was most known for portraying Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the legendary cricketer’s biopic.

Bandra house teams have identified body.

Sushant Singh Rajput started his career with television serials. His debut show was Star Plus’s romantic drama Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil (2008), followed by an award-winning performance in Zee TV’s popular soap opera Pavitra Rishta (2009–11).

Rajput made his film debut in the buddy drama Kai Po Che! (2013), for which he received a nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. He then starred in the romantic comedy Shuddh Desi Romance (2013) and as the titular detective in the action thriller Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! (2015). His highest-grossing releases came with a supporting role in the satire PK (2014), followed by the titular role in the sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016). For his performance in the latter, he received his first nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Actor. Rajput went on to star in the commercially successful films Kedarnath (2018) and Chhichhore (2019).

Rajput was born in Patna. Rajput attended St. Karen’s High School in Patna and Kulachi Hansraj Model School in New Delhi. According to Rajput, he had ranked seventh in the DCE Entrance Exam in 2003, and secured admission in the Bachelor of Engineering (Mechanical Engineering) class in Delhi College of Engineering. He was also a National Olympiad Winner in Physics. In all, he cleared as many as 11 engineering entrance exams, including that for the Indian School of Mines. After he started participating in theatre and dance, he rarely had time for studies, resulting in several backlogs which ultimately made him leave DCE.[24] He completed only three years of the four-year course before dropping out to pursue an acting career.

Related

comments