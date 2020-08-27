BMW Checks-in to the Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts. To Usher Guests in Ultimate Luxury

Gurugram: BMW Group India has delivered 45 BMW cars to The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts. Guests of India’s premium luxury hospitality brand will experience modern luxury in the latest BMW cars during their stay.

The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts adds 45 BMW cars to its fleet across India.

Guests chauffeured in BMW 7 Series, BMW 5 Series and BMW X5.

The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts BMW fleet has been updated with the BMW 7 Series, the BMW 5 Series and the BMW X5 which offer the best-in-class comfort and safety.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “Since its inception in India, the BMW Group has successfully created outstanding premium mobility solutions for its discerning customers and premium clientele. Our longstanding alliance with The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts has been further strengthened with the delivery of 45 BMW cars that will be used across The Leela’s iconic palace properties. The unparalleled luxury, comfort and quality of differentiated BMW products will further enhance the luxurious experience for guests whenever they visit one of the many renowned Leela properties in India.”

Mr. Anuraag Bhatnagar, Chief Operating Officer, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts said, “Our guests are purveyors of fine taste. So, it is important that we work with like-minded partners that allow us to curate a seamless experience for our guests defining the epitome of a bespoke luxury experience. This is a testament to our commitment towards elevating our offerings and delivering what matters most to our guests. We are delighted with our association with BMW and look forward to working together to create meaningful experiences with a shared passion for luxury, comfort and opulence.”

BMW Group India will also conduct a special demonstration highlighting the capabilities, performance and innovative features of the vehicles to the fleet managers. Additionally, an exclusive ‘Chauffeur Product Familiarization’ will also be conducted for the hotel’s chauffeurs. The training session will focus on driveability, safety and after-sales service.

About BMW Group India

With BMW, MINI and Motorrad, the BMW Group has its sight set firmly on the premium sector of the Indian automobile market. Along with cars and motorcycles, BMW Group’s activities in India comprise of financial services for its premium clientele.

BMW India and BMW Financial Services India are 100% subsidiaries of the BMW Group and are headquartered in Gurgaon (National Capital Region). Till date, BMW Group has invested INR 12.5 billion (€ 182.5 million) in its subsidiaries in India. BMW India – INR 5.2 billion (€ 72 million) and BMW Financial Services India – INR 7.3 billion (€ 110.5 million).

BMW India started operations in January 2007. Wide range of its activities include a manufacturing plant in Chennai, a parts warehouse in Mumbai, a training centre in Gurgaon NCR and development of a dealer organisation across major metropolitan centres of the country.

BMW Group Plant Chennai started operations on 29 March 2007. BMW Group Plant Chennai locally produces 11 car models – BMW 3 Series, BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo, BMW 5 Series, BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, BMW 7 Series, BMW X1, BMW X3, BMW X4, BMW X5, BMW X7 and MINI Countryman. BMW dealerships also display BMW X6, BMW Z4, BMW M2 Competition, BMW M4 Coupe, BMW M5 Competition, BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe, BMW M8 and BMW X5 M which are available in the country as completely built-up units (CBU).

BMW India is the pioneer in bringing luxurious dealerships to India and has set a decisive course by establishing BMW dealerships of international standards with very high benchmarks in service quality and customer care. With BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad, BMW Group India currently has over 80 touch-points across the country. The total number of employees at BMW Group India is over 650. More than 3,000 additional jobs have been created in the dealer and service network.

BMW India offers ‘BMW Premium Selection’ with the finest range of pre-owned BMW vehicles that are carefully selected and comprehensively examined for quality. BMW Premium Selection vehicles can be ordered through BMW Premium Selection dealerships.

