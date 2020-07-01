BMC withdraws containment zone order in respect of Subhas Nagar Basti, Dumduma in Bhubaneswar

Bhubanneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) withdraws containment zone order in respect of Subhas Nagar Basti, Dumduma.

After detection of 6 positive cases in Subhas Nagar Basti Dumduma, it was declared a containment zone. After 12 rounds of active surveillance 54 samples from symptomatic & direct contacts were tested negative. BMC withdrawn the containment order basing on improvement in situation.

