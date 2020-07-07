Bhubaneswar: After detection of 7 positive cases within a week, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) today closed Software Company Tech Mahindra for violation of COVID19 SOP.

The company didn’t follow the quarantine guidelines after detection of positive case of an employee. Now all the employees in contact are quarantined.

