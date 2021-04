Bhubaneswar: SBI head office in Bhubaneswar will be sealed for two days after 7 staff test Covid19 positive, informs BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary .

For the first time, two passengers test Covid19 positive at Bhubaneswar railway station. They have been shifted to #Covid19 hospital, informs BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Choudhury.